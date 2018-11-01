Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Continues producing on second unit
Belinelli poured in 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
The veteran sharpshooter saw another solid allotment of playing time in the blowout win and produced, posting his fourth double-digit scoring effort over the last five games in the process. Belinelli has seen at least 20 minutes in all but one game this season, typically giving him enough time to generate solid production through his aggressive style on offense.
