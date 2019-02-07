Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Disappointing in spot start
Belinelli totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 loss to Golden State.
Belinelli shifted into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing Bryn Forbes who was relegated to the bench. It is unclear whether this was simply a different look with both LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) and DeMar DeRozan (rest) on the sidelines. Belinelli's role is typically the same no matter his spot in the rotation and he remains a three-point streaming option in most competitive leagues.
