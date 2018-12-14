Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Double-digit streak continues
Belinelli produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 victory over the Clippers.
Belinelli has now scored at least 10 points in four straight games, playing in excess of 22 minutes in all four. He is doing what he does, providing three-pointers and points with very little else. He is fine to own in deeper formats and could be a nice streaming option in standard formats on the right night.
