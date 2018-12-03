Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Expected back Tuesday
Belinelli (neck) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Utah, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.
Belinelli missed Sunday's game with a strained neck, but the issue isn't considered serious and the Spurs expect to have the guard back Tuesday night. Belinelli has largely struggled this season, though he's hit 2.0 threes per game over his last five contests.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Another double-digit scoring effort Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Continues producing on second unit•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Bench-leading scoring total in OT win•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Struggle in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country