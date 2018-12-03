Belinelli (neck) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Utah, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

Belinelli missed Sunday's game with a strained neck, but the issue isn't considered serious and the Spurs expect to have the guard back Tuesday night. Belinelli has largely struggled this season, though he's hit 2.0 threes per game over his last five contests.

