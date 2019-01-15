Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Game-time call Wednesday
Belinelli (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Belinelli was held out of Monday night's contest after suffering a knee injury. The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, however, as he has a shot to return in Dallas. Expect another update on Belinelli's status as tipoff approaches.
