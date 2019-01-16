Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Going through morning shootaround
Belinelli (knee), listed as questionable, is going through Wednesday's morning shootaround ahead of the matchup against Dallas, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
A bruised left knee prevented the veteran from playing Monday against the Hornets, but it may just be a one-game absence. Look for more information around tip-off regarding Belinelli's availability.
