Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Good to go Tuesday
Belinelli (rest) will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Heat, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Belinelli rode the bench Saturday for rest purposes, but he'll be ready to roll Tuesday night. Trey Lyles is the only member of the Spurs getting the night off to rest.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Resting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Struggles in regular season finale•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Available to play Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Ruled out Friday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.