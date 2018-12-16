Belinelli produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to the Bulls.

Belinelli compiled 17 points during Saturday's loss, hitting another five triples. He has now hit a combined 12 three-pointers over his past five games and has played at least 22 minutes in all five games. If you need some three-pointers, Belinelli could be worth a look while he is hot.