Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Inactive Monday
Belinelli is inactive for Monday's contest against the Hornets with a left knee contusion, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
It's unknown when Belinelli suffered the knee injury and how serious it is, but the former first-round pick will ultimately be sidelined during Monday's game. Belinelli logged 22 minutes of action Saturday against the Thunder while dropping a season-high 24 points. With Belinelli and teammate Rudy Gay (wrist) out Monday, Quincy Pondexter will likely see an increased role off the bench.
