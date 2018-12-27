Belinelli poured in 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and added five assists and four rebounds across 22 minutes in the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Belinelli has stepped up his consistency and contributions off the bench in December, as he's posted eight double-digit scoring efforts over the last 10 games. That spike in production has unsurprisingly been fueled by several strong performances from distance, as Belinelli has drained multiple threes in five of the last six contests. The 32-year-old's contributions in non-scoring categories are always a bit hard to trust, but his current production on the scoreboard has given at least a temporary boost to his value across all formats.