Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Leads team in return
Belinelli scored a team-high 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 105-101 win over the Mavericks.
After missing Monday's game with a bruised knee, Belinelli was the last guy to come off the Spurs' bench in this one, but the veteran guard ended up being one of the key players in a come-from-behind victory. He's locked in from beyond the arc right now, going 15-for-25 (60.0 percent) from three-point range over his last four games, and while his overall fantasy value is limited he could be useful as a specialist as long as his hot streak lasts.
