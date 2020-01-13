Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Logs 12 minutes versus Raptors
Belinelli managed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Raptors.
Belinelli saw the 10th-most minutes on the team, earning more playing time than only one teammate who saw the floor (Lonnie Walker), and only by one minute. Moreover, Belinelli has been held scoreless in three of his last seven appearances and hasn't reached double figures since Dec. 23.
