Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Makes three treys
Belinelli scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-103 loss at Oklahoma City.
Belinelli was coming off three straight appearances without a single point -- as well as two DNP designations -- over San Antonio's last five games, but this performance should boost his confidence moving forward. The veteran wing can still be productive when given minutes, but those have been hard to find in the Spurs rotation of late. Belinelli is averaging just 13.8 minutes in six February games to date, posting 4.2 points per contest.
