Belinelli is averaging 4.0 points (35.7 FG, 14.3 3Pt, 33.3 FT), 2.0 assists, and 0.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes through three appearances in 2019-20.

Belinelli hasn't yet reached double figures in scoring or exceeded 18 minutes this season. The 33-year-old guard's percentages will likely improve as the campaign continues, but given his modest bench role it's probably unwise to expect more than the occasional scoring onslaught from Belinelli.

