Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Muted effort in loss
Belinelli managed just six points, four rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to Orlando.
Belinelli has been unable to find any rhythm so far this season, playing a much more reduced role for the Spurs. He is certainly no spring chicken and time appears to have caught up with the sharpshooter. Over the last couple of years, Belinelli has had enough value to be considered a viable three-point streamer in most formats. At this stage, even that seems a stretch given the players ahead of him in the rotation.
