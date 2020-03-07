Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Out again Sunday
Belinelli (illness) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Belinelli's absence will mark his third consecutive game missed due to illness. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Mavericks.
