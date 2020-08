Belinelli will not return to Friday's matchup with the Kings due to a sprained ankle, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The severity of Belinelli's injury is unknown at this time, but it is severe enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of Friday's contest. He had accumulated nine points, one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes before exiting. His status for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies is certainly up in the air at this point.