Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Out with illness
Belinelli will miss Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to illness, Evan Closky of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.
The veteran saw six minutes of action in Monday's loss to the Pacers, but he'll be held out Tuesday after coming down with an illness. Consider him day-to-day as Friday's game in Brooklyn approaches.
