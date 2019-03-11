Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Perimeter threat in Sunday's win
Belinelli tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Bucks.
Belinelli drilled four three-pointers in Sunday's win, a welcome sight for owners that may have streamed him in on the final day of the week. Belinelli has a knack of putting up solid performances in big games and the Spurs are going to need him as they continue their push for the playoffs. He does very little outside of hitting threes, but that is enough in itself for him to have streaming value.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Produces well off bench•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Disappointing in spot start•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: To start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Poor shooting night Monday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Rains treys off bench•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...