Belinelli tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Bucks.

Belinelli drilled four three-pointers in Sunday's win, a welcome sight for owners that may have streamed him in on the final day of the week. Belinelli has a knack of putting up solid performances in big games and the Spurs are going to need him as they continue their push for the playoffs. He does very little outside of hitting threes, but that is enough in itself for him to have streaming value.