Belinelli compiled seven points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to the Kings.

Belinelli struggled from the field Monday, hitting just one triple on his way to seven points. He had hit multiple three-pointers in four straight games prior to this and should be able to turn things around quite quickly. Derrick White (heel) is going to miss time and much like Patty Mills, Belinelli could see a slight bump in his usage moving forward. He is worth picking up in many formats if you need perimeter scoring with excellent free-throw percentages, as well as some occasional assists.