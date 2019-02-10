Belinelli put up 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes Saturday in the Spurs' 125-105 loss to the Jazz.

Belinelli has been back on the bench for the past two games after making a spot start in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Warriors. The swingman hasn't seen his minutes suffer as a result, but his fantasy value will almost entirely rely on his production from three-point range. He has some appeal as a one-category streaming option, but doesn't warrant long-term rostering in most leagues.