Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable Sunday
Belinelli (hip) is questionable Sunday against the Cavaliers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Left hip soreness prevented Belinelli from playing during Friday's win over the Wizards. If he's out again Sunday, he'll have just one more chance to take the court during the regular season.
