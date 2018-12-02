Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable Sunday
Belinelli is questionable Sunday against the Trail Blazers due to neck stiffness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Belinelli presumably picked up the injury Friday against the Rockets, where he played 16 minutes and posted 10 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block. If he ends up sidelined, Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills could see extra run.
