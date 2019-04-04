Belinelli is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to left hip soreness, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Belinelli played just 15 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, and it appears he's still dealing with some soreness. If he does miss Friday's game, it would mark just his third absence of the year.

