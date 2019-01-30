Belinelli produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 126-124 win over the Suns.

Though second-unit mate Davis Bertans (18 points, 5-12 3Pt) moved up to the starting five with DeMar DeRozan (knee) out, Belinelli and fellow reserve Patty Mills (4-8 3Pt) continued to pump in the three-point production. While his fantasy upside is limited due to his lagging numbers in most categories, Belinelli has been a stellar streamer for triples throughout January, averaging 2.6 per game on 45.9 percent shooting. The Spurs will continue to give him the green light to fire away from distance whenever he's inserted into the game.