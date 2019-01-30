Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Rains treys off bench
Belinelli produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 126-124 win over the Suns.
Though second-unit mate Davis Bertans (18 points, 5-12 3Pt) moved up to the starting five with DeMar DeRozan (knee) out, Belinelli and fellow reserve Patty Mills (4-8 3Pt) continued to pump in the three-point production. While his fantasy upside is limited due to his lagging numbers in most categories, Belinelli has been a stellar streamer for triples throughout January, averaging 2.6 per game on 45.9 percent shooting. The Spurs will continue to give him the green light to fire away from distance whenever he's inserted into the game.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Solid off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Leads team in return•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Going through morning shootaround•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Inactive Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...