Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Records double-double from bench
Belinelli totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Hornets.
Belinelli's first double-double of the season was in an overtime defeat, but nonetheless, Belinelli proved his ability to still grab rebounds. His five threes is something fans are accustomed to seeing from him, but when he can rebound like he did Tuesday night, he will find himself with more 30-minute outings.
