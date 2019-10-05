Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Resting Saturday
Belinelli will sit out Saturday's game against Orlando for rest purposes, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Belinelli will sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Magic for rest purposes. The veteran averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game for the Spurs last season.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Struggles in regular season finale•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Available to play Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable Sunday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Ruled out Friday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Bench-high scoring total•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.