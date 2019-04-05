Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Ruled out Friday
Belinelli (hip) will not play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Belinelli popped up on the injury report Thursday with left hip soreness, and the Spurs will give the veteran shooting guard the night off as a result. Belinelli's absence likely won't have too large of an impact on the team's rotation, but could mean more minutes for Bryn Forbes at shooting guard and even more usage off the bench for Patty Mills.
