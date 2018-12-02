Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Ruled out Sunday
Belinelli (neck) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Belinelli came into the game questionable, however he will not be able to go. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Utah, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
