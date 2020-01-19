Belinelli contributed 12 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Heat.

Belinelli reached double figures in scoring and earned at least 20 minutes for the first time since Dec. 23 while hauling in a season high rebounding total. He's merely a dart throw in daily leagues, but Belinelli is clearly still capable of filling it up on occasion.