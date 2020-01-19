Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Scores 12 in 21 minutes
Belinelli contributed 12 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Heat.
Belinelli reached double figures in scoring and earned at least 20 minutes for the first time since Dec. 23 while hauling in a season high rebounding total. He's merely a dart throw in daily leagues, but Belinelli is clearly still capable of filling it up on occasion.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Logs 12 minutes versus Raptors•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Sharp from deep•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Shines against Sacramento•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Sits out against Houston•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Season-high scoring in loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Muted effort in loss•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.