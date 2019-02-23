Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss
Belinelli amassed 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Raptors.
Belinelli matched LaMarcus Aldridge for the second-most minutes on the team, trailing only DeMar DeRozan. The 32-year-old veteran's three-point shooting keeps him heavily involved even as a reserve, but he offers very little beyond scoring and threes.
