Belinelli amassed 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Raptors.

Belinelli matched LaMarcus Aldridge for the second-most minutes on the team, trailing only DeMar DeRozan. The 32-year-old veteran's three-point shooting keeps him heavily involved even as a reserve, but he offers very little beyond scoring and threes.