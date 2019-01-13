Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Scores 24 points in 22 minutes
Belinelli contributed 24 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.
Belinelli poured in a season high scoring total while posting at least 14 points in the third straight game for the first time here in 2018-19. He has drained 12-of-17 attempts from beyond the arc during these last three tilts, and Belinelli's outside shooting remains a key ingredient for the team's second unit.
