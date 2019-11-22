Belinelli posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.

While the 10 points was encouraging, the veteran guard is averaging his lowest amount of playing time (16.7 minutes) since his rookie campaign. Ineffectiveness from the field might be the culprit behind the lack of playing time, as the 33-year-old is converting on just 27.1 percent of field goals and 28.3 percent of three-point shots, both of which are career-lows.