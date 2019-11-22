Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Season-high scoring in loss
Belinelli posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.
While the 10 points was encouraging, the veteran guard is averaging his lowest amount of playing time (16.7 minutes) since his rookie campaign. Ineffectiveness from the field might be the culprit behind the lack of playing time, as the 33-year-old is converting on just 27.1 percent of field goals and 28.3 percent of three-point shots, both of which are career-lows.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Muted effort in loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Modest role through three games•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Resting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Struggles in regular season finale•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Available to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.