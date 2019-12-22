Belinelli had 17 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 134-109 defeat against the Clippers.

Belinelli made four of his five attempts from long range, and that should give him a morale boost considering he has been mirred in a slump all season long when it comes to his shooting from deep -- his 35.1 percent from three-point territory would represent his second-worst career mark, and the worst one in the last four seasons. He will try to remain productive Monday at Memphis.