Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Sharp from deep
Belinelli had 17 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 134-109 defeat against the Clippers.
Belinelli made four of his five attempts from long range, and that should give him a morale boost considering he has been mirred in a slump all season long when it comes to his shooting from deep -- his 35.1 percent from three-point territory would represent his second-worst career mark, and the worst one in the last four seasons. He will try to remain productive Monday at Memphis.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Shines against Sacramento•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Sits out against Houston•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Season-high scoring in loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Muted effort in loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Modest role through three games•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...