Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Shines against Sacramento
Belinelli had 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-104 overtime win over the Kings.
The Italian shooting guard has scored 10 or more points just twice this season so his fantasy value isn't very high at the moment, and he provides limited value since he making only 33.3 percent from his three-point attempts. He should remain on the role moving forward even if he was pivotal during Friday's win.
