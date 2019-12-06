Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Sits out against Houston
Belinelli did not play in San Antonio's 135-133 win over Houston on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old had just missed one of the Spurs' 21 previous games, making his absence from this particular contest quite a surprise. In fairness, the sharpshooter's play and fantasy value have taken a nosedive, with his 5.2 points per game and 29.4 shooting percentage working out to some of the worst statistics of his career. Belinelli's current status remains in the air, but San Antonio's upcoming home game against Sacramento could perhaps provide an answer to that uncertainty.
