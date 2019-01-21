Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Solid off bench in loss
Belinelli poured in 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Belinelli's scoring total led the second unit and represented his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 32-year-old sharpshooter has seen a welcome boost in production since the calendar flipped to 2019, as he's now averaging 14.4 points (on 46.5 percent shooting, including 42.3 percent from three-point range), 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24.6 minutes over nine games during the month.
