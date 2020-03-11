Belinelli (illness) put up 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 119-109 win over the Mavericks.

Belinelli was available off the bench after missing the previous three games with an illness and was able to seize a rotation role thanks to the absences of Dejounte Murray (calf) and Lonnie Walker (lower leg). The 33-year-old was able to deliver some quality three-point production to go along with little else, which has been a familiar refrain throughout his career. Unless the Spurs decide to the reduce the playing time of rookie first-round pick Keldon Johnson, Belinelli could drop out of the rotation once one of Walker or Murray is back in action.