Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Still out Friday
Belinelli (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Nets, Evan Closky of KENS 5 Sports reports.
An illness will keep Belinelli out for a second straight contest. His next chance to return arrives Sunday against the Cavaliers.
