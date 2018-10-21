Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Struggle in Saturday's loss
Belinelli had two points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 17 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Belinelli appears locked into a fairly reliable reserve role, especially given the team's plethora of backcourt injuries. However, at this point he is only worth targeting in deeper leagues.
