Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Struggles in regular season finale
Belinelli had two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Mavericks.
Belinelli struggled from the field, this after going scoreless in each of his last two appearances. With the playoffs on the horizon, Belinelli will need to get it together soon or else he could continue to receive limited minutes (earned less than 20 minutes in each of the last three games).
