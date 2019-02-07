Belinelli is slated to start Wednesday's game against Golden State, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The veteran guard will join the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Golden State, with incumbent starter Bryn Forbes shifting to the bench. Belinelli's averaging 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.4 minutes per game on the season, and will likely switch back to his usual bench role for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers.