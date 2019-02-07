Spurs' Marco Belinelli: To start Wednesday
Belinelli is slated to start Wednesday's game against Golden State, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The veteran guard will join the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Golden State, with incumbent starter Bryn Forbes shifting to the bench. Belinelli's averaging 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.4 minutes per game on the season, and will likely switch back to his usual bench role for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Poor shooting night Monday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Rains treys off bench•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Solid off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Leads team in return•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Going through morning shootaround•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...