Morris (foot) was traded from the Pacers to the Spurs along with a future second-round pick Thursday in exchange for Doug McDermott, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Morris was traded for the second time in one day Thursday and will likely be bought out by San Antonio, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game over 37 appearances with the 76ers to begin the season and will likely attempt to seek out another organization in the coming days.