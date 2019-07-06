Morris agreed Saturday with the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris started 53 of his 75 appearances with the Celtics last season, posting 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes. While joining the Spurs, he'll likely slot in a reserve at both forward spots, though it's possible he'll draw the start in certain circumstances. The Spurs already have DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMarre Carroll on hand to fill minutes at forward, making it likely that Morris notices a decreased role in his first year in San Antonio.