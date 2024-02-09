Morris (not with team) has been ruled out for the Spurs' game Saturday versus the Nets.

Morris was moved to San Antonio on Thursday in a three-team deal involving the 76ers and Pacers. Though Morris had missed Philadelphia's last two contests with left foot plantar fasciitis prior to being moved, the Spurs aren't attaching an official injury to his name on their injury report. Instead, Morris has yet to join the team and is expected to be bought out by the Spurs, according to Matt Roy of News 4 San Antonio. As a 34-year-old on an expiring deal, Morris doesn't fit into the non-contending Spurs' rebuild plans.