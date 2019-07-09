Spurs' Marcus Morris: Re-considering agreement with Spurs
Morris, who agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs, is now considering signing with the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With the Knicks likely re-working their two-year, $21 million agreement with Reggie Bullock, they may have some extra cap space open to sign Morris. Should Morris end up in New York, he would be the fourth forward they sign in free agency this season, which could result in him being used more on the wing given the Knicks lack of quality depth at the small forward position. Expect Morris' destination to be worked out in the next couple of days.
