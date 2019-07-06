Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris started 53 of his 75 appearances with the Celtics last season, posting 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes. In joining the Spurs, he figures to slot in a reserve at both forward spots, though it's possible he'll draw the start in certain circumstances. Overall, joining San Antonio may not affect his fantasy stock significantly, though it seems more likely to decrease than increase.