Morris (foot/trade pending) is out for Saturday's game with the Nets, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Morris was traded from the 76ers to the Pacers before ultimately landing in San Antonio on Thursday. However, it's unclear if the veteran forward is out due to the foot injury that caused him to miss the last two contests or for simply being away from the team. Regardless, Morris' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Toronto.