Chriss (leg) was traded to San Antonio on Thursday for Cady Lalanne, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Chriss is out for the season due to a fractured right fibula, but he's headed to San Antonio after playing 61 games with the Warriors across the last two seasons. The 23-year-old was able to play just two games this season before getting injured, in which he averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.