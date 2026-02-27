site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: spurs-mason-plumlee-signs-with-spurs | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Mason Plumlee: Signs with Spurs
•
1 min read
Plumlee signed a rest-of-season contract with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Plumlee recently completed a 10-day stint with the Spurs, but he never made an appearance. He'll now be an emergency depth option off the bench for the remainder of the campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read